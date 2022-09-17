Kaduna journalist to donate Kidney to Ekweremadu’s daughter

Kaduna-based journalist, John Femi Adi, has expressed his readiness to donate his kidney to Sonia Ekwerenmadu, the daughter of embattled former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu. Adi, a former Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Chapter, disclosed this in a post on his facebook page.

Adi said: “I’ m willing to Save a Soul. I, Comrade John Femi Adi, a Kaduna based journalist and farmer hereby announce my ‘agape’ decision to donate one of my kidneys to Senator Ekweremadu’s beautiful daughter. ‘‘I am doing this on God’s order in the Holy Bible to love our neighbours as ourselves.”

The journalist was responding to Sonia Ekweremadu’s plea on Monday hat members of the public should come to her aid by donating kidney to her after she was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease. Sonia, 25-year-old, whose parents are facing charges of organ harvest in the United Kingdom (UK) disclosed in her plea that she had to drop out of the university on account of the serious ailment. She stated that none of her family members could donate to her since the ailment is genetic.

