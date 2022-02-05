rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Kaduna-Kano rail project: Amaechi mandates CCECC to prioritise use of local content

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, stressed that all contactors handling any railway project in the country must give priority to local content with respect to manpower, equipment and raw materials. This was as he disclosed that the Kano – Kaduna standard gauge rail project was being presently funded through the nation’s budget, saying that the loan for the project was not yet concluded with the Chinese government. Amaechi made these statements at Zawacikin mega railway station, Kano, during an inspection of the 203 km Kano-Kaduna standard gauge railway project being constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

Emphasising on the use of local content, he noted that Nigeria Government would not allow contractors operating in the country to import virtually every manpower and materials used for project execution and subsequently repatriate all the funds to their countries without adding value to the Nigeria that awarded the contract.

“The government is encouraging not only the use of local materials but passing that kind of jobs to Nigerians. It is not just about the economic benefits, it is not good for the Chinese to come here and we borrow $2 billion and they take the whole profit and go to their country.

They should also spend part of it in the country,” he insisted. On completion of the project, Amaechi expressed optimism that if funded, the CCECC could still be completed within the 18 month stipulated timeline, saying that the contractors must break the project into different gangs for easy accomplishment. On the economic benefits of the rail project, he said, “The route will be used to convey both passengers and cargos. Two of the most economic nerve centres in the country are Kano and Lagos while this track (Kano) is the most economically viable track.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

arewa consultative forum acf
News

ACF: FG’s silence over arrested helicopter worrisome

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

…alleges youths in buses going South are B’Haram mercenaries   The Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) on Sunday disclosed that the organisation was worried about the current security situation in the country. The Forum, which apparently was not happy with the Federal Government’s handling of the situation, also said it was worried that the administration of […]
News Top Stories

Govs, Miyetti Allah parley over insecurity, quit notice

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Following the expiration of the seven- day ultimatum given by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for herdsmen to vacate forests reserves across Ondo State, there are indications that the Presidency has intervened in the matter.   The quit notice to the herders expired yesterday. Sources told our correspondent that Presidency officials have brokered a parley between South-West […]
News

Ex-CBN gov, Soludo, declares intention to contest Anambra guber poll

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO AWKA

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, yesterday put to rest speculations about his rumoured ambition for the governorship seat of Anambra State as he finally declared his interest in the 6th November election in the state.   Although he said that he was still consulting, he finally bowed to pressure especially […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica