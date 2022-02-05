Kaduna-Kano rail project: Amaechi mandates CCECC to prioritise use of local content

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, stressed that all contactors handling any railway project in the country must give priority to local content with respect to manpower, equipment and raw materials. This was as he disclosed that the Kano – Kaduna standard gauge rail project was being presently funded through the nation’s budget, saying that the loan for the project was not yet concluded with the Chinese government. Amaechi made these statements at Zawacikin mega railway station, Kano, during an inspection of the 203 km Kano-Kaduna standard gauge railway project being constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

Emphasising on the use of local content, he noted that Nigeria Government would not allow contractors operating in the country to import virtually every manpower and materials used for project execution and subsequently repatriate all the funds to their countries without adding value to the Nigeria that awarded the contract.

“The government is encouraging not only the use of local materials but passing that kind of jobs to Nigerians. It is not just about the economic benefits, it is not good for the Chinese to come here and we borrow $2 billion and they take the whole profit and go to their country.

They should also spend part of it in the country,” he insisted. On completion of the project, Amaechi expressed optimism that if funded, the CCECC could still be completed within the 18 month stipulated timeline, saying that the contractors must break the project into different gangs for easy accomplishment. On the economic benefits of the rail project, he said, “The route will be used to convey both passengers and cargos. Two of the most economic nerve centres in the country are Kano and Lagos while this track (Kano) is the most economically viable track.

