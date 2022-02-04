News

Kaduna, Kano, Yobe, Ekiti understudy Lagos disaster management model

Emergency management teams from four states yesterday visited Lagos to study the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) model. This was even as Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu signed a five-year 2021 to 2025 strategic plan for LASEMA to upscale its service delivery to residents.

New Telegraph learnt that emergency responders from Kaduna, Kano, Yobe and Ekiti states were in Lagos to learn and unlearn new techniques in disaster management. Speaking when he hosted the team, Director General, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the teams are in Lagos to brainstorm and share ideas on the most efficient and effective disaster reduction strategies to minimise loss of lives during emergencies. Oke-Osanyintolu, who also hinted that despite the state’s strength at managing disasters, Governor Sanwo-Olu signed a fiveyear 2021 to 2025 strategic plan for LASEMA to upscale its service delivery to residents and improve on its response time.

 

Our Reporters

