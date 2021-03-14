Kaduna kidnap: College of Forestry shut till further notice  

The Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State has been shut down and the students asked to leave the school.

This comes after Friday’s attack by bandits on the school where over 200 students were kidnapped.

However, 180 of them were rescued by troops of the Nigerian army and were returned to the school from the Ribadu military cantonment in the state capital and reunited with their families.

Thirty-nine students are still in captivity.

Meanwhile, the abducted students in Kaduna have called for help in a disturbing video.

The abducted students were seen being beaten by their captors, as they pleaded with the government to rescue them.

They were seen huddled together and sitting on tree leaves, with gun-wielding men, some of them dressed in military uniform, keeping watch over them.

The Kaduna State Government had put the number of those abducted at 39.

Following the abduction, security forces said they have stepped up efforts to rescue the college students.

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed an early end to the hostage crisis.

Gunmen abducted the 39 students from their hostels in northwestern Kaduna State late Thursday, the latest in a series of such attacks.

