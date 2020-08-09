Kaduna killings: Archbishop Martins accuses FG of collusion

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has said that government cannot be exonerated from accusations of collusion with bandits who are perpetuating killings in Southern Kaduna and other Christian communities in the north.

In a statement signed by the Director of Social Communication of the Archdiocese of Lagos, Rev Fr Anthony Godonu, Martins condemned the ongoing killings and challenged the government to demonstrate more will to deal with the situation. According to the Prelate, the pattern of killings has been repeated in Benue, Taraba, and Adamawa states.

“We have situations in which people are too afraid to go to their farms because of the socalled bandits.

Government cannot be exonerated from the accusation of collusion with the criminals when more lip service is paid to the problem than adequate practical efforts to contain the situation and punish the perpetrators,” Martins said.

The Archbishop also advised the government of Kaduna State, to genuinely engage religious leaders in Southern Kaduna to help build peace among the people. He added that if people can see good faith on the part of government and see adequate effort to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to face the law, the effort at achieving peace would be achieved.

While reacting to the probes of EFCC, NDDC, NEDC, Martins also called on well meaning Nigerians to do everything possible to rid the country of corruption before it is too late.

He said this has become necessary because the cankerworm called corruption has continued to ravish all sectors of the nation’s fabric, stalling growth and development while also beclouding all the values we hitherto hold sacrosanct. He described the drama surrounding the ongoing probes of government agencies by the NASS as shows of shame saying: “Recently, we saw on national television how ministers and members of the National Assembly were making insinuations about the level of corruption in their arms of government, even as the nation’s resources continue to be looted by those who run the Commissions under scrutiny.

“It was very embarrassing to listen to the verbal exchanges between the ministers and National Assembly members descended into hurling insults and making allegations of corruption at one another.

Then we had the fainting theatricals acted out by the Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Prof. Pondei. “These just confirmed to those who were doubtful, that corruption is still very much alive even in a government that was voted in on the promise of fighting corruption. We can see clearly that the welfare of people was not at the heart of the disagreements.

It is even more shameful that all these allegations of billions of Naira under contention are coming at a time when governments in other countries are busy finding ways to cushion the effects of COVID- 19 on their citizens and working hard to stabilize their economies in the face of the present uncertainties.” He added: “We do hope that this time, the Federal Government will take more decisive steps to show that it truly intends to rid the country of corruption, particularly amongst the ruling class.

We cannot continue like this. We must begin to work to rid our country of corruption not only in words but also in deed.” The Prelate called on the political class, particularly those enmeshed in fraudulent activities against the people to have a change of heart or face the full wrath of the Almighty God.

