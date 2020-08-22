News

Kaduna killings: Atyap, Fulani, Hausa Communities in Zango-Kataf Commit to peace

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA Comment(0)

The Atyap, Fulani and Hausa communities in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area yesterday held a successful peace and reconciliation summit for peaceful coexistence in the area.

Participants at the summit who committed to peace and forgiveness for one another condemned the killings and destruction that have occurred in the recent past.

They declared their readiness to help security agencies with information to arrest and prosecute criminal elements in their midst.

The summit appreciated the government for deploying security forces and commended youths from the various communities for their symbolic embrace and agreement not to mount roadblocks anywhere in the chiefdom.

The meeting, which held under the auspices of His Highness, the Agwatyap, Dominic Gambo Yahaya, brought together the three communities in a peace summit held at the Mariyamu and Yakubu Event Centre in Ungwan Wakili.

The summit, co-chaired by AVM Stephen Shekari (rtd) and Dr. Salim Umar, represented the Atyap Chiefdom’s attempt to bring its communities together and stop the bloodshed and destruction of property.

The communique issued after the meeting was signed by representatives of the Atyap, Fulani and Hausa communities, the co-chairs and His Highness the Agwatyap.

In a 14-point, resolution, the summit called on all residents of Atyap Chiefdom not to take laws into their hands and instead submit all grievances to the lawful authorities.

The meeting “appreciated the fact that all Nigerians have the the constitutional or fundamental right to move and reside anywhere in Nigeria, including Atyap Chiefdom, without any fear, molestation or harassment from anybody or any source whatsoever.”

The summit however  called on the authorities to facilitate the return of displaced persons.

It further:“recommended the establishment of a standing peace committee that should comprise of Hausa, Fulani and Atyap and their youth to organise robust engagement/dialogue on security issues from time to time with a view to sustaining peaceful coexistence.”

The resolve for peace by the communities comes hours after the Kaduna State Government reduced curfew hours in Zangon Kataf and Kauru LGAs, citing serious efforts at rapprochement between the conflict communities.

