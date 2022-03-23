Kaduna Killings: Buhari cautions against reprisals

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned the victims of the latest attacks in Kaduna State against reprisals, warning that doing so may lead to further violence in the state.

In a release by his spokesman on Wednesday, Garba Shehu, the President condemned the attacks on four locations in Kaura Local Government in which two soldiers and many others were killed.

“The primitive and cowardly attack on innocent civilians, law enforcement officials and the destruction of houses and shops is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation mourns with the Kagoro community, where the attacks took place and the military which lost their brave compatriots,” Buhari said.

He said he was keenly following the actions of the Kaduna State Government and security agencies that were doing their job to track the attackers and bring them to justice.

