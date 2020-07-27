News

Kaduna killings: CSOs call for Buhari, El-Rufai’s resignations

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

 

Civil Society Organisations,  under the auspices of  Concerned Nigerians’ Group on Monday called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, saying both leaders have failed to end to killings in Southern Kaduna.

Recall that scores have been killed and buried in mass graves in Southern Kaduna, following the continuous bloodletting by bandits and others.

The group’s statement, signed by Deji Adeyanju and made available to journalists said, the continued attacks, killings and maiming of Southern Kaduna people by suspected herdsmen has is an evidence that the President and the Governor respectively have no value for human lives.

“We condemn in strong terms, the mindless killing of the indigenous people in Southern Kaduna over the past few weeks. All lives matter and we call on the government of Nigeria and the governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Elrufai to wake up to their civic responsibility in addressing the killings of civilians and bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice. “Enough of these senseless and mindless killings. The indigenous people of Southern Kaduna need a respite from all these killings and unrest in their villages.

“Every citizen in Nigeria has a right to be protected by the government and the silence of the state and Federal Governments concerning the killings going on in Southern Kaduna speak volumes.

“We are equally calling for the resignation of Governor Nasir El-Rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari as they have woefully failed in carrying out their duties to the people that they were elected to protect.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Osun discharges 4 patients, records four new cases

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

The Osun State Government yesterday confirmed the recovery and discharge of four coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic patients from its treatment and isolation centre in Osogbo. Similarly, it confirmed the discovery of four new cases in the state, saying one of the latest cases was one of the state’s medical personnel. These revelations were contained in a […]
News

Gender-based violence: Makinde inaugurates family court, pledges stiffer penalty

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has declared that his government will put in place stiff measures to curtail gender-based violence in the state. The governor, who stated this yesterday while commissioning the Family Court at the Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan, the state capital, pledged that the government would continue to maintain cordial relationship with […]
News

Tolulope Arotile’s death: Afenifere demands coroner’s inquest

Posted on Author Reporter

Wale Elegbede Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has demanded a coroner’s inquest into the untimely death of Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot. The 24-year-old flying officer died on Tuesday in a road accident at the NAF base Kaduna after sustaining head injuries. In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: