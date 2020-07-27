Kaduna killings: CSOs call for Buhari, El-Rufai’s resignations

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Civil Society Organisations, under the auspices of Concerned Nigerians’ Group on Monday called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, saying both leaders have failed to end to killings in Southern Kaduna.

Recall that scores have been killed and buried in mass graves in Southern Kaduna, following the continuous bloodletting by bandits and others.

The group’s statement, signed by Deji Adeyanju and made available to journalists said, the continued attacks, killings and maiming of Southern Kaduna people by suspected herdsmen has is an evidence that the President and the Governor respectively have no value for human lives.

“We condemn in strong terms, the mindless killing of the indigenous people in Southern Kaduna over the past few weeks. All lives matter and we call on the government of Nigeria and the governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Elrufai to wake up to their civic responsibility in addressing the killings of civilians and bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice. “Enough of these senseless and mindless killings. The indigenous people of Southern Kaduna need a respite from all these killings and unrest in their villages.

“Every citizen in Nigeria has a right to be protected by the government and the silence of the state and Federal Governments concerning the killings going on in Southern Kaduna speak volumes.

“We are equally calling for the resignation of Governor Nasir El-Rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari as they have woefully failed in carrying out their duties to the people that they were elected to protect.”

