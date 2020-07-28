News

Kaduna killings: IGP orders CP to coordinate security operations

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State to personally coordinate the operations of the existing Intervention Squad, with a view to tackling the worsening state of insecurity in the Southern part. Among the intervention squads deployed in the state, are: Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), and Police Special Forces.

 

The CP was also directed to ensure full implementation of the curfew imposed on the troubled area by the state government, in the wake of renewed killings. There have been persistent attacks on some communities, the latest occurring in parts of Jema’a as well as Kaura Local Government Areas, both in Southern Kaduna axis.

 

The IGP’s directive was conveyed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba.

 

“As part of efforts at restoring law and order in parts of Southern Kaduna affected by recent violence and other security challenges, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Police Command to ensure full enforcement of the curfew imposed by the Kaduna State Government,” the FPRO said.

 

According to him, “The CP is equally to ensure optimal deployment of both human and material assets of the Intervention Squad currently on ground in the state to safeguard lives and property of people in the communities. “The CP is to personally coordinate the operations of the Intervention Squad in carrying out collective and holistic tasks of ensuring peace and safety in the communities.

 

“The Squad comprises: the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, Detectives/Intelligence Operatives as well as personnel of the Kaduna State Police Command, the Military and other security agencies.

