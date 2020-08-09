News

Kaduna killings: Obasanjo, Gowon, Jonathan, others’ silence not golden – CSOs

*Ezeife, Jubril: ‘We must return to God’

A coalition of civil society organisations, #JusticeNow Movement said former Nigerian leaders should speak out on the killings in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The group at a press conference in Abuja said the silence of influential leaders at a time the country is facing existential threat is worrisome.

 

But former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife and former presidential Special Adviser on Ethics and Values, Dr. Sarah Jubril called on Nigerians to return to God for an end to the state of hopelessness in the country.
Jubril, however, warned against what she called curse of woman when pushed to the wall.

 

International President of #JusticeNow Movement, Vik-morrow Okon Ulo said former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, former heads of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, as well as former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, should come out of their comfort zones and condemn the killings in Kaduna.

 

“We are calling on all men and women of good conscience to rise up to the occasion to demand for the right and dignity to life.

“Enough of the pretence, silence and nonchalant attitude even from the citizens. We must know that injustice to one is injustice to all.

“Our institutions meant to arrest this evil has failed us, the government has failed in its duty to protect the people of Kaduna south.

“Genocides are going on and fear of attacks while travelling on the road is at the increase,” Okon Ulo regretted.

 

Ezeife, on his part, said the mess in Nigeria has reached the point of hopelessness but added that nothing is impossible for God to do.

