Kaduna killings: SOKAPU gives conditions for peace

Baba Negedu

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) Youth Wing on Saturday disclosed that they are worried about the unending crisis in the zone and have given condition for the restoration of peace in the area.

 

Addressing a press conference on what they called the “urgent need to secure and rebuild affected communities ravaged by herders attack” the group said not less than 700 persons have lost their lives and close to a million affected, while over 100,000 have been displaced and living in IDP camps.

 

Also they said: “Many communities have been completely abandoned, especially in parts of Chikun, Kajuru  and Zangon kataf local government areas.”

 

Flanked by other members of the executives, John Isaac, SOKAPU National Youth leader said: “Estimates of the negative impacts of the barbaric attacks include approximately 900,000 people adversely affected, about 100,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), including over 10 internally displaced person camps (IDP) mostly in religious homes, over 700 deaths and even more people severely injured or missing, with hundreds of millions worth of farm produce destroyed.”

 

Consequently, he said: “We the Southern Kaduna Youths believe achieving peace and tranquillity in the region will require, bringing an end to the killings, Culprits identified and brought to book, and Effectively handling the humanitarian crisis and implementation of an effective reintegration and rebuilding programme as well as the effective reconstruction of social and physical infrastructures across the affected communities.”

 

Reading from a prepared speech, Isaac also said, there will be peace if there is a “Provision of adequate security and conduicive atmosphere for agricultural activities to thrive”.

