Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara, 7 other states ask Supreme Court to set aside Buhari’s ban on old N500, N1,000 notes

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina , Abuja

About 10 states have approached the Supreme Court again with a fresh application asking it to set aside the pronouncement of President Muhammadu Buhari banning old N500 and N1,000 notes.

The governors, in Suit No SC/CV/162/2023, filed on Friday by their counsel, A.J. Owonikoko (SAN), want the apex court to declare the President’s directives in his Thursday’s broadcast as unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs in the suit are the Attorneys General (AGs) of Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara, Ondo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ogun, Cross River, Sokoto, and Lagos states while the defendants are the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as well as the AGs of Bayelsa and Edo states.

The plaintiffs, in a 12 grounds of application, argued that Buhari’s directive extending the validity of old N200 notes for 60 days and his ban on old N500 and N1,000 notes are an “unconstitutional overreach and usurpation of the judicial power” of the Supreme Court being that the case is already before the court.

 

