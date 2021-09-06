News

Kaduna LG polls: APC wins 8, PDP 1

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

As results of the just concluded local government elections in Kaduna State continue to tickle in, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continue to make gains as the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has only won one council area.

 

Elections were held in 19 out of the 23 local government areas in the State, as the polls were postponed in fourduetosecurityconcerns. Intheresultsseensofarby our correspondent, the opposition PDP won in Kaura local governmentarea, whereProf. Katoh Ishaya, the returning officerannouncedtheParty’s candidate,

 

Matthias Simon, as winnerof theelectionhaving polled 19,511 against that of Adamu Donatus of the APC who polled 10,941 votes. In total there are ten wards in Kaura local government and the PDP won nine councillorship seats while the APC won one.

 

Meanwhile, the APC has won in 8 of the local government areas, namely Kubau, Kudan, Lere, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Sanga, Kagarko and Jema’a local government areas.

