Kaduna loses prominent monarch

His Royal Highness, Dr. Danjuma Barde, a firstclass traditional ruler in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State is dead. The monarch was said to have died in the early hours of Wednesday at the 44 Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna. President of the Gbagyi Development Association (GDA), Mr. Peter Aboki, confirmed the death of the traditional ruler on Wednesday. Governor Nasir El-Rufai also confirmed the death, describing the deceased as a peacemaker. He added that the late traditional leader promoted peace and embraced the diversity that development and modernity had brought to his chiefdom. El-Rufai stated this in a condolence message to the Chikun Traditional Council and the family. A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, quoted El-Rufai as saying that Barde was “a peacemaker who did not flinch from the challenges of modernity but who fully embraced the possibilities of diversity.”

Like this: Like Loading...