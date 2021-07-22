Kaduna loses prominent monarch

His Royal Highness, Dr. Danjuma Barde, a firstclass traditional ruler in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State is dead. The monarch was said to have died in the early hours of Wednesday at the 44 Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna. President of the Gbagyi Development Association (GDA), Mr. Peter Aboki, confirmed the death of the traditional ruler on Wednesday. Governor Nasir El-Rufai also confirmed the death, describing the deceased as a peacemaker. He added that the late traditional leader promoted peace and embraced the diversity that development and modernity had brought to his chiefdom. El-Rufai stated this in a condolence message to the Chikun Traditional Council and the family. A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, quoted El-Rufai as saying that Barde was “a peacemaker who did not flinch from the challenges of modernity but who fully embraced the possibilities of diversity.”
Related Articles
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, health workers take vaccine
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, health workers and some journalists yesterday took the first injection of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccines. Sanwo-Olu took the injection at 3:03pm while Hamzat was injected about 3:10pm at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba. Speaking after taking the jab, Sanwo-Olu said the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Adamawa, BUA committed to business partnership’
Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has reaffirmed his governments’ commitment to support BUA’s plans to set up its 3 million metric tonnes cement plants in the state. Governor Fintiri gave the reassurance during a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman/ CEO of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, at the organisation’s headquarters in Lagos. Rabiu, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Death rumour: IBB is still alive –Aide
Former Nigeria’s Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, is alive and healthy as against rumours of his death in some quarters. A source close to the family while refuting the rumour that the Niger-born ex-Military leader died on Thursday after prayers at the prayer ground, said some prominent Nigerlites paid him Sallah Homage even till […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)