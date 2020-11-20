Sports

Kaduna Marathon: Another way to bring citizen together, says AG Gov

The Acting Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, has said the state is delighted to welcome sponsors, elite runners, athletics officials, journalists and other participants to Kaduna for the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon.
Dr. Balarabe explained that the Kaduna Marathon would provide another platform to bring people to Kaduna and to bring the people of Kaduna together in a common endeavour.
She also expressed gratitude to all the persons that have registered to participate in the event.
“Your decision to run in the Kaduna Marathon has made the event possible,” she said during the press conference to herald the race on Friday.
“Whether your motivation is glory, professional esteem, to support a good cause or sheer fun, you have made it your race.
“When you start the race by tomorrow, you will be creating a new history as the first runners in the first official marathon event in this part of the country.”
She thanked the event sponsors for the support they have provided to make Kaduna Marathon possible, expressing that after this first edition, the sponsors will commit as long-term partners for the event.
The Acting Governor thanked residents of Kaduna metropolis for their support and appealed to them to kindly bear the inconveniences road closures may cause for some hours tomorrow.
She gave the assurance that the Kaduna State government will make the second edition of the event in 2021 even better than the inaugural edition.

Our Reporters

