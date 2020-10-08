Kaduna Marathon: Gold label Jerotich heads strong elite field

Kenyan Sheila Jerotich a World Athletics gold label marathoner head a strong field of foreign and local elite runners that will grace the inaugural edition of the Kaduna Marathon slated for November 21, 2020. Bukola Olopade Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Management Limited and consultant to the Kaduna Marathon told newsmen on Tuesday that the amiable Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai aims to use the race to encourage peaceful co-existence and friendli- ness, boost the economy of the state, empower and engage the youth, encourage healthy life and bring tourists from different parts of the world, that is why Kaduna Marathon will have a very strong elite field, “Running with elite runners is a thing of joy for fun runners, it’s just like an amateur footballer playing alongside Mikel Obi,” he said. “So we are bringing a strong field of elite runners to Kaduna in order to attract local and international audience and ultimately Kaduna Marathon will become a label race soon.”
