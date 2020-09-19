Sports

Kaduna Marathon race press conference holds today

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and the chairman of the steering committee of the Kaduna Marathon, Jimi Lawal, will on Saturday (today) in Kaduna brief the world on the forthcoming Marathon tagged “Kaduna Runs”. It would be recalled that the Kaduna State government recently appointed Nigeria’s leading sports marketing agency, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, as official consultants for the Marathon. Speaking with our correspondent, the CEO of Nilayo, Bukola Olopade, said there is need to tell the world the modalities surrounding the race.

“As you are aware, we at Nilayo always want to do everything right and the first step will be to tell the world our plans for the race,” he said. “The Kaduna State government has put a lot in place for a good race and hopefully all the grey areas will be sorted out before the scheduled date. “The state government will be ready to answer any questions as per the race and I am sure we are going to have a world class race. “Nilayo haas done it in Lagos, Abeokuta and Remo Land, so we are looking forward to another great outing.

“We are delighted to be part of the Kaduna Marathon, kudos to the steering committee for conceptualising this illustrious event, we are bringing our full force and expertise to execute the Kaduna Marathon and ensure that it is a resounding success.

“NSML is known for excellence and we are very confident that the race will join the league of recognized and respected marathon races across the world.” Apart from the state governor expected at the press conference, the state sports commissioner, Kabiru Mato, and other top government officials will be in attendance.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Oshonaike: I almost gave up on record Olympics ticket

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Table Tennis queen, Funke Oshonaike, has revealed that she almost gave up her quest for record seventh Olympic Games qualifications after going through several surgeries leading to the qualifications last year. The mother of two became the first woman dead or alive to have qualified for the games seven times after securing her passage to […]
Sports

Solskjaer hits back at Lampard over VAR narrative

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Frank Lampard after his Chelsea counterpart suggested Video Assistant Referees (VAR) have favoured them this season.   Lampard said Manchester United benefited from contentious VAR decisions and poor on-pitch decisions.   He commenting on how a “clear and obvious decision” went their way on Thursday […]
Sports

Messi finally shows up at Barca’s training ground

Posted on Author Reporter

  After a week of absence, Lionel Messi finally drove to Barcelona training ground on Monday. It was to the delight of the fans. But despite his presence, he was not seen training with the rest. He was filmed by RAC1 arriving at the Barcelona training centre this afternoon. It was learnt that the Argentinian had his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: