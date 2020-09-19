Kaduna Marathon race press conference holds today

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and the chairman of the steering committee of the Kaduna Marathon, Jimi Lawal, will on Saturday (today) in Kaduna brief the world on the forthcoming Marathon tagged “Kaduna Runs”. It would be recalled that the Kaduna State government recently appointed Nigeria’s leading sports marketing agency, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, as official consultants for the Marathon. Speaking with our correspondent, the CEO of Nilayo, Bukola Olopade, said there is need to tell the world the modalities surrounding the race.

“As you are aware, we at Nilayo always want to do everything right and the first step will be to tell the world our plans for the race,” he said. “The Kaduna State government has put a lot in place for a good race and hopefully all the grey areas will be sorted out before the scheduled date. “The state government will be ready to answer any questions as per the race and I am sure we are going to have a world class race. “Nilayo haas done it in Lagos, Abeokuta and Remo Land, so we are looking forward to another great outing.

“We are delighted to be part of the Kaduna Marathon, kudos to the steering committee for conceptualising this illustrious event, we are bringing our full force and expertise to execute the Kaduna Marathon and ensure that it is a resounding success.

“NSML is known for excellence and we are very confident that the race will join the league of recognized and respected marathon races across the world.” Apart from the state governor expected at the press conference, the state sports commissioner, Kabiru Mato, and other top government officials will be in attendance.

