Kaduna Marathon targets bronze label

The consultant to the 2020 Kaduna Marathon, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, has revealed that the target of the organisers of the race is to achieve a Bronze Label at the end of the maiden edition of the race scheduled for this weekend in the ancient city.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Seyi Johnson, said the state government was putting everything in place to follow in the footsteps of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which achieved a label placing after just an edition of the race.

“Kaduna want to follow the model of Lagos and they are following our advice and technical input we are bringing on board at Nilayo, so as to be able to be labeled after a year,” he said.

“I won’t be surprised if they get the label next year because they are doing everything to make it a label race.

“Almost all of the elite athletes invited for the race have gotten their visa to come to Nigeria, Lagos to be precise before their movement to Kaduna. “We invited 20 but at the moment we are having 25 on our list who are ready to storm the country.

“This type of turnout and presence of top athletes will help the race to get a label as soon as possible. Come Saturday, it is going to be fantastic.” The maiden edition of the race is scheduled to take place in Kaduna on November 21, 2020

Like this: Like Loading...