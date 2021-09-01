News

Kaduna moves to arrest illegal activity in forests

Posted on

As part of its efforts to tackle the menace of insecurity in the state, the Kaduna State government yesterday banned the felling of trees for timber, firewood, charcoal and other commercial purposes in seven local government areas. The state government listed the local government areas as Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Chikun, Giwa, Kachia, Kauru and Kajuru council areas. The move, the government said, became necessary as a security advisory to tame the prevailing insecurity across the state. A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, also said that the government had met with firewood sellers, timber contractors and charcoal sellers association on the issue.

Our Reporters

