Kaduna moves to arrest illegal activity in forests

As part of its efforts to tackle the menace of insecurity in the state, the Kaduna State government yesterday banned the felling of trees for timber, firewood, charcoal and other commercial purposes in seven local government areas. The state government listed the local government areas as Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Chikun, Giwa, Kachia, Kauru and Kajuru council areas. The move, the government said, became necessary as a security advisory to tame the prevailing insecurity across the state. A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, also said that the government had met with firewood sellers, timber contractors and charcoal sellers association on the issue.
Related Articles
Engagement key to ending banditry – Gumi insists
Ka d u n a – b a s e d Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, yesterday insisted that engaging with bandits who are killing and kidnapping people across the country remains the best option to ending banditry in the country. Speaking at a reception he organised for the release 27 Students of the […]
Nurses tackle Akeredolu over unpaid salaries
Nurses at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo State yesterday issued a oneweek ultimatum to the state government over five months’ outstanding salaries. The nurses, who protested on the Akure premises of the hospital, stated that their actions became imperative after failure by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led government to yield to their repeated […]
Lagos East: Supreme Court dismisses Gbadamosi, PDP’s appeal
The Supreme Court has dismissed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last general election, Babatunde Gbadamosi, seeking to disqualify Senator Ad-etokunbo Abiru, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from continuing to represent Lagos East Senatorial District at the senate. In dismissing the suit yesterday, the apex court […]
