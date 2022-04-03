Kaduna: Outrage, fear over reign of terrorists

We’re losing hope in government –Residents

For the past two weeks, Kaduna State in North West Nigeria has been in the news for the wrong reasons. A slew of violent attacks by terrorists has raised fear, caused sorrow and anguish to the people and government of the state. But many wonder why it is difficult for the security agencies to stop the orgy of violence in the state as BABA NEGEDU, reports from Kaduna

The recent onslaught by terrorists against the people of Kaduna State has led to outrage by many residents, who feel helpless over the heightened spate of attacks and the inability of government to find solutions to the attacks.

Even though the state has been under serious attacks before now, the wave of coordinated attacks in the last week has left a sour taste in the mouth of many.

The attacks started at Agban Kagoro, in Kaura Local Government Area of the State, in the southern part of Kaduna, where at least, 34 persons were confirmed killed by terrorists. The attack led to the declaration of a 24- hour curfew by the state government to calm nerves and stop the escalation of the attacks.

Few days after, the terrorists struck in Giwa Local Government Area, killing not less than 50 persons. In the Giwa attack, sources in the area said the bandits who attacked the villages also burnt houses and vehicles, motorcycles and carted away herds of cattle.

They also sacked some churches and houses in the area. Some of the communities attacked were Gidan Alhajin Kida, Kadanya and Durumi, among many others.

A source said the bandits arrived the communities in a convoy of motorcycles, shooting sporadically and setting some of the houses on fire. He also said some of the victims, who sustained gunshot wounds were receiving treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital Shika-Zaria.

In fact, Sunday Telegraph gathered that the Giwa attack took place simultaneously for at least three days with the terrorists attacking different communities, even in broad day light, without any challenge as they normally come with sophisticated weapons in large numbers that even force the local vigilantee to scamper for safety. While the dust of the Giwa attack was yet to settle, the terrorists descended on the Kaduna International Airport.

It took the intervention of security agencies especially since the airport was not too far from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) to stop the invaders in their track and pur- sued them from the airport vicinity.

But this was after the killing of a staff of NAMA, who was guiding one of their facilities within the airport area. It was while the nation was trying to come to terms with the horrendous situation that the daredevil terrorists took their effontary to a new height by blowing up the rail track and derailing the Abuja-Kaduna train.

The terrorists then killed some people, injured others and abducted a yet-to-be identified number of passengers. This development has left many residents of the state stranded, frustrated and in perpetual fear.

The situation in Kaduna State has been that of fear and hopelessness as the terrorists attack at will, kill, main, rape and abduct the residents many at times without hindrance.

Communities like Gonin Gora, Juji, Ungwan Gimbiya, Rigasa and Maraban Rido among many others have suffered series of attacks. The development has made many of the residents of the areas to even abandon their buildings and seek for alternative accommodation within the city centre considered safer than their homes. The Kaduna State Government has condemned the attacks and expressed its sympathy and solidarity with all the passengers.

The government also “extends its condolence to the families of the passengers that died in the attack.” A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House disclosed that Malam Nasir El-Rufai and Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, have visited the injured in hospitals. The governor prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased persons and wishes the injured persons speedy recovery.

The government also appealled to all citizens to uphold law and order, and promote peace and harmony in the communities, adding that the state government continues to liaise with the Federal Government and security agencies to protect the people and defeat the terrorists and other criminals.

The government said “it was imperative to stand together against those who threaten civilised order.” In its reaction to the spate of attacks, the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) Kaduna State chapter, in a statement said, “Sadly, mourning is now an everyday ordeal in Kaduna.”

Speaking through its chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, CAN said: “The train attack further amplifies the vulnerability Kaduna people and everyone who does business in the state face due to the rise in banditry and terrorism.”

The statement explained that CAN and all well-meaning people have cried that Kaduna residents and visitors across ethnic and religious divides live in fear everywhere and all the time following the deadlines of bandits and more audacity in their attacks.

The statement noted: “Even though banditry is a heinous crime, the bandits appear to have evolved an extended network for intelligence gathering and planning on how to fulfil their mission of terrorising innocent citizens. On the contrary, the resilience of the government and her intelligence gathering happens to be more about settling scores with perceived foes.”

CAN called on the Federal Government to deploy everything at her disposal to crush the bandits, who have had a field day in Kaduna and elsewhere in Nigeria, bringing grief for the kidnapped or killed to a complete stop.

It also appealed to the security agencies to employ innovative professional strategies for dealing with the situation and repudiate any political interference in security matters, stressing that a nation where mourning has become an everyday ordeal cannot be productive because a heart that mourns becomes fragile, unable to think, plan or organize well.

CAN then called on all Christians and people of goodwill in Kaduna State to continue to pray and do the needful for peace to reign, stressing that their hearts and prayers are with the bereaved families as they pray for God’s comfort and to those who sustained injuries, pray for a quick recovery.

Also reacting to the situation, National President of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) Honourable Jonathan Asake, told Sunday Telegraph that the All Progressives Congress led administration has failed and President Muhammadu Buhari should resign to give the opportunity to more competent hands to tackle the menace.

According to Asake, the only way forward from this menace is that this government has lost their legitimacy, “because the constitution clearly states that the basic function of any government is the security and wellbeing of the people and any government that is not able to guarantee those two begins to lose their legitimacy for existence and they should just resign and it is so clear that this government has been unable to tackle the challenges of insecurity that is raging across the country to an alarming rate, where these terrorist have taken over communities and are challenging military establishment.

“They go to barracks and kill soldiers, military establishment and kidnap personnel. They occupy communities unchallenged and the worst of it is that you don’t hear anything from the president of the country. You don’t hear of what is being done by the leadership.

So, I think that the president should just resign and handover the country to his vice because he is not capable.” President Buhari, “came to power on the platform of fighting insecurity and insecurity is at its peak and there is even no effort to fight it, or any sign that he has the capacity and the will to fight the insecurity.

Lives are being lost on a daily basis; property worth billions of naira are being lost unnecessarily due to this insecurity caused by these bandits or terrorists or Fulani herdsmen.

“So, it is either deliberate that he is allowing these things or he is incapable , but or either side, he should resign and allow somebody that can lead this country. If not, this country will go into anarchy and God forbid that , nobody is praying for that.”

Asake said: ” I’m afraid the way we are going, thes terrorists are likely to take over this country. I am afraid that the government will not hand us to these terrorists and say they have overpowered them just like it happened in Afghanistan. May God forbid! May we not see that day.” He said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...