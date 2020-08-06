Health

Kaduna partners SFH to curb adolescents’ unsafe abortions

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comments Off on Kaduna partners SFH to curb adolescents’ unsafe abortions

KadunaStateCommissioner for Health, Amina Baloni said adolescents faced numerous health challenges in the areaof reproductivehealthwhenthey lacked economic opportunities or support from parents, saying girls often turn to men and sex for money and gifts. Baloni who said this recently, in Kaduna, during a media round table, also lamented that aftersecondaryschool, therewasusuallynoclear path to higher education or jobs for some girls resulting in their inability to fend for themselves while making them vulnerable to accept undue advances from men. Theroundtablewiththetheme‘MeetingAdolescentandYoungPeople’sSexualReproductive Health Needs During COVID-19,’ was organised by the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA) in partnership with Kaduna State COVID-19 Task Force with support from the SFH.

To this end, the Northern Regional Coordinator, A360 Project, Mrs Anita Elabor urged the Kaduna State Government to scale up and prioritise protectionand improving adolescent girls’ sexual andreproductive health (SRH) services as a strategy to curb the unsafe abortions that may arise from unintended pregnancies. The A360 Project is led and implemented by Population ServicesInternational(PSI) andSFHinNigeria. Speaking on ‘Sexual and Reproductive Health Needs and Challenges Today in the Era of COVID-19,” Elabor said placing SRH on the front burner during the Coronavirus pandemic wouldmitigate some of the barriers adolescents face on their journeys, and empower them to work towards the futures they envision.

Giving the background to how the adolescents end up with unsafe abortions, she said lack of accurate information about sex, reproductions and implicationsfromtheadultstheytrustmakeyoung people susceptible to unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unsafe abortions. Similarly, she highlighted other factors hindering young persons from accessing information about sex or sexuality as culture and religion, whichhindermothersfromeducatingtheirdaughters on SRH. According to the NDHS (2018), while 19 per cent of womenbetweenages15and19arealreadypregnantormothers, 40 percentof womenaged15to 19 die during child birth. Based on these backgrounds many girls who become pregnant often resort to unsafe abortions,which is “a common practice among adolescent girls: through D&C, instrumentation at home, salt water, potash, herbs and hot water, among others.”

The Adolescent 360 is a four-year project cofunded by the Children Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation implemented in Tanzania, Nigeria and Ethiopia and designed to meet the SRH needs of adolescent girls. While explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic affected mobilisation and service delivery of SRH services, the Project Assistant A360 project, Kaduna, Fatimo Mohammed Muazu youth friendly health services have built confidenceandesteemof theAdolescents.“Thisisin addition to increased access to primary health centres in communities of implementing.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

COVID-19: Commonwealth countries tasked on saving lives

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  Six months into COVID-19 pandemic, scientists have urged Nigeria and the rest of the CommonWe alth countries to prioritise saving of lives and use the opportunity to prepare for future global pandemic or outbreak.   The scientists also warned countries to stop the politicisation of COVID-19 pandemic and begin to reduce mortality and empower […]
Health

Mayhem in Enugu over alleged medical negligence, murder of 68- year-old man

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu

An Enugu State-based medical doctor, Dr. Charlse Nwangwu is currently fighting the battle of his life over allegation of medical negligence and murder. The medical doctor who is about 70 years, was arrested alongside his support staff by a crack team of operatives from the Inspector General of Police tactical squad for the alleged murder […]
Health

COVID-19: Emmanuel scoring high on medical tourism, says Udoh

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting brakes on medical treatment in foreign countries by Nigerians, Akwa Ibom State currently presents itself as the ready bride in medical tourism with the influx of patients under admission in the state-of-the-art health facilities put in place by Governor Udom Emmanuel. The Commissioner for Information Sir Charles Udoh stated this […]

%d bloggers like this: