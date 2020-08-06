Kaduna partners SFH to curb adolescents’ unsafe abortions

KadunaStateCommissioner for Health, Amina Baloni said adolescents faced numerous health challenges in the areaof reproductivehealthwhenthey lacked economic opportunities or support from parents, saying girls often turn to men and sex for money and gifts. Baloni who said this recently, in Kaduna, during a media round table, also lamented that aftersecondaryschool, therewasusuallynoclear path to higher education or jobs for some girls resulting in their inability to fend for themselves while making them vulnerable to accept undue advances from men. Theroundtablewiththetheme‘MeetingAdolescentandYoungPeople’sSexualReproductive Health Needs During COVID-19,’ was organised by the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA) in partnership with Kaduna State COVID-19 Task Force with support from the SFH.

To this end, the Northern Regional Coordinator, A360 Project, Mrs Anita Elabor urged the Kaduna State Government to scale up and prioritise protectionand improving adolescent girls’ sexual andreproductive health (SRH) services as a strategy to curb the unsafe abortions that may arise from unintended pregnancies. The A360 Project is led and implemented by Population ServicesInternational(PSI) andSFHinNigeria. Speaking on ‘Sexual and Reproductive Health Needs and Challenges Today in the Era of COVID-19,” Elabor said placing SRH on the front burner during the Coronavirus pandemic wouldmitigate some of the barriers adolescents face on their journeys, and empower them to work towards the futures they envision.

Giving the background to how the adolescents end up with unsafe abortions, she said lack of accurate information about sex, reproductions and implicationsfromtheadultstheytrustmakeyoung people susceptible to unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unsafe abortions. Similarly, she highlighted other factors hindering young persons from accessing information about sex or sexuality as culture and religion, whichhindermothersfromeducatingtheirdaughters on SRH. According to the NDHS (2018), while 19 per cent of womenbetweenages15and19arealreadypregnantormothers, 40 percentof womenaged15to 19 die during child birth. Based on these backgrounds many girls who become pregnant often resort to unsafe abortions,which is “a common practice among adolescent girls: through D&C, instrumentation at home, salt water, potash, herbs and hot water, among others.”

The Adolescent 360 is a four-year project cofunded by the Children Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation implemented in Tanzania, Nigeria and Ethiopia and designed to meet the SRH needs of adolescent girls. While explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic affected mobilisation and service delivery of SRH services, the Project Assistant A360 project, Kaduna, Fatimo Mohammed Muazu youth friendly health services have built confidenceandesteemof theAdolescents.“Thisisin addition to increased access to primary health centres in communities of implementing.”

