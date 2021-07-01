Kaduna plane crash: Army holds 40-day prayer for ex-COAS Attahiru, others

A 40-day prayer was observed for the repose of the souls of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers who died in the ill-fated Beach Craft King Air 350 crash in Kaduna State on May 21. Others were the Chief of Military Intelligence, Brig.-Gen. Abdulrahman Kuliya; Army Provost Marshal, Brig.-Gen. O.L Olayinka; Chief of Staff to Army Chief, Brig.- Gen. Idris Abdulkadir; Aide- De-Camp, Major L. A. Hayat; Major M. Hamza, Flt.-Lt. T. O. Asaniyi,Flt.-Lt. A. A. Olufade, Sgt. Saidu Umar, Sgt. Adesina and Air Craftman Oyedepo.

It was gathered that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice- Admiral Hamza Gambo; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and other top military officers attended the event. Also in attendance were the wives of officers led by the President, Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs Victoria Irabor.

However, the Army Director of Islamic Affairs, Brig.-Gen. Shehu Mustapha, who led the prayer, prayed for the souls of the departed to find eternal rest while also consoling their families. He said Nigerians should understand that every soul must taste death at some point, hence the need to always live right with God. Mustapha said the significance of the prayer was to remember the departed Chief of Army Staff and other officers who died with him as well as seeking Allah’s forgiveness. He said the event was also used to pray for peaceful co-existence of Nigerians and for God to grant victory to the troops fighting in various fronts.

