News

Kaduna plane crash: Army holds 40-day prayer for ex-COAS Attahiru, others

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

A 40-day prayer was observed for the repose of the souls of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers who died in the ill-fated Beach Craft King Air 350 crash in Kaduna State on May 21. Others were the Chief of Military Intelligence, Brig.-Gen. Abdulrahman Kuliya; Army Provost Marshal, Brig.-Gen. O.L Olayinka; Chief of Staff to Army Chief, Brig.- Gen. Idris Abdulkadir; Aide- De-Camp, Major L. A. Hayat; Major M. Hamza, Flt.-Lt. T. O. Asaniyi,Flt.-Lt. A. A. Olufade, Sgt. Saidu Umar, Sgt. Adesina and Air Craftman Oyedepo.

It was gathered that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice- Admiral Hamza Gambo; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and other top military officers attended the event. Also in attendance were the wives of officers led by the President, Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs Victoria Irabor.

However, the Army Director of Islamic Affairs, Brig.-Gen. Shehu Mustapha, who led the prayer, prayed for the souls of the departed to find eternal rest while also consoling their families. He said Nigerians should understand that every soul must taste death at some point, hence the need to always live right with God. Mustapha said the significance of the prayer was to remember the departed Chief of Army Staff and other officers who died with him as well as seeking Allah’s forgiveness. He said the event was also used to pray for peaceful co-existence of Nigerians and for God to grant victory to the troops fighting in various fronts.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Criticise us fairly, Buhari appeals to Nigerian elite

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians especially the elite to be fair in their criticism of his administration. Speaking Thursday in Abuja when he received in audience Reverend Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, President Buhari said: “Those criticising the administration should be fair in terms of reflecting on […]
News

Ganduje presents N138bn reviewed budget to Kano

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday presented to the state House of Assembly, the 2020 reviewed budget of N138,279,140,661k for consideration and approval. The budget was reviewed on account of the Coronavirus pandemic that had undermined the original budget presented to the Assembly earlier in the year. The budget was presented first by […]
News

Senate queries Federal Mortgage Bank over irregular award of N3bn contract 

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja 

*Summons former MD The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has querried the Federal Mortgage Bank over what it described as irregular award of N3 billion contract in four phases. The Chairman of Public Accounts Committee of the apex legislative Chamber, Senator Mathew   Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South), anchored the query on the 2018 Auditor-General’s Report.   Following […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica