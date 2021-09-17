Kaduna police arrest alleged killers of Senator Na’Allah’s son

…also suspected kidnappers of Greenfield, Bethel students

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it has arrested suspects that confessed to the killing of the son of Senator Bala Na’Allah in his home in Kaduna. Addressing newsmen while parading some of the suspects, spokesman of the police command, ASP Mohammed Jalige said the suspects were arrested at different locations within the state. Jalige said: “On the 29th August, 2021 unknown persons invaded the residence of a pilot, one Captain Abdulkarim Ibn-Na-Allah at Malali GRA, Kaduna and murdered him in cold blood. They also made away with some of his valuables including a Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle.”

He said the Police declared a full scale investigation through the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) to unravel the circumstances of the act, adding that, “investigation has yielded a positive result with the arrest of the principal suspect, one Bashir Mohammed’ who happened to be the immediate neighbour to the deceased.” Jalige said the suspect has “confessed that on the 28th August, 2021 at about 0100hrs he gained access into the vicinity of the deceased residence while it was raining, climbed the roof top and removed the nails of the roofing sheets to pave way for their next move which is to kill and steal the said vehicle.

“That on the 29th August, 2021 at about 0200hrs Bashir Mohammed, Nasiru Salisu Balarabe a.k.a Uban-Daba and Usman a.k.a Dankano now at large invaded the house again and entered through the rooftop, hacked the deceased and made away with his Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle, Apple Ipad, Samsung Cell Phone, Three (3) Fabric materials of different colours and Wrist watches.

“The suspects confessed to have carried out the offence and further stated that the vehicle have been sold in Niger Republic at the rate of One Million Naira (N1,000,000) with the proceed shared amongst them. Investigation is on-going with the aim of arresting the fleeing suspect and be charged to court for diligent prosecution.”

In the same vain, he said “one Usman Abubakar’ 41 years old, a native of Adakpa Village Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, a notorious kidnapper terrorising Chikun, Igabi and Giwa Local Government Areas of Kaduna State has been arrested.

“He confessed to have kid napped many people and collected several ransom, he also has links with recent attacks on Greenfield University, Bethel Baptist Academy and School of Forestry Mechanization Mando all in Kaduna. “Investigation has since commenced and the suspect is currently assisting the Police with vital information on how to arrest his criminal accomplices,” the police said. At least 25 suspects were paraded in all with many of them involved in banditry, kidnapping and culpable homicide. Jalige said it is “worthy to note that the Command’s style of policing is in line with community based approach of serving justice to all and zero tolerance for corruption as the Commissioner of Police always called on all officers and men to be professional and disciplined in the discharge of their duties.”

