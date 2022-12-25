Metro & Crime

Kaduna: Police arrest bandit, recover 4 AK-47 rifles

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The Police Command in Kaduna State, said its operatives have arrested a bandit/gun runner and recovered four AK-47 rifles with 344 rounds of ammunition and his operational motorcycle in Kaduna.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Jalige said the renewed vigour and commitment of officers and men of the command in ensuring total compliance with the directive for domination of public space during the festive period and beyond, had started yielding positive results.

He explained that on Dec 23, at about 17:30 hrs, operatives attached to Tudun Wada Zaria, while on surveillance patrol at Kwarkwaron Manu, Basawa area of Zaria metropolitan, intercepted two men on an unregistered motorcycle with bags concealed in a suspicious manner on the motorcycle.

“On being flagged down for search, the motorcycle passenger jumped down and fled, thereby heightening the suspicion of the eagle eyed operatives.

“The motorcycle and the rider, who gave his identity as one Bilyaminu Saidu aged 33 years of Shuwaki village, Bakori LGA of Katsina State, were immediately subjected to a thorough search which led to his arrest.

“The items recovered included four AK-47 rifles, 344 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, telephones and charms,” he said.

Jalige said the arrested suspect had been taken into custody and preliminary investigation has revealed he and his fleeing accomplice were on a nefarious mission to supply his gang with the offensive weapons.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Mr Yekini Ayoku, has ordered for a thorough and comprehensive investigation to unearth the source and destination of the illicit arms and the arrest of the suspect’s criminal cohorts.

He said the CP further assured members of the public that the command would be unwavering in its commitment to ensure public safety and security in line with the operational guidelines handed down by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Terrorists kill six, injure six others in Katsina village

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fewer than six people were killed on Tuesday afternoon when terrorists attacked Ruwangodiya village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State. The terrorists also injured six other persons during the incident, which happened around 1:30 pm. The residents, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, further said that the terrorists were in the […]
Metro & Crime

Protesters beat, chase away contractors on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway –Commissioner

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Ogun State government yesterday blamed the slow pace of work on the repairs of the failed portions of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on the #EndSARS protesters.   The state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Adesanya, said the protesters had last week beaten contractors repairing the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and chased them away from site.   This, […]
Metro & Crime

Mining activities have worsened insecurity in Plateau, Nigeria – Wase

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has lamented the high rate of insecurity in his Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State stressing that mining activities are the root cause of the scourge. Wase, who is also the Member Representing Wase Federal Constituency, stated this while addressing journalists at his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica