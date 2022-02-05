Metro & Crime

Kaduna police arrest traffic officer who ‘beat’ motorist to death

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested an official of Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency who allegedly beat a‎ motorist to death along the Ali Akilu Road, in the Ungwan Sarki metropolis on Friday.

The arrest was on the orders of the state Commissioner of Police, Mudassiru Abdullahi, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Mohammad Jalige, has said.

Ungwan Sarki is located in the Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, according to witness, occurred at 4pm and led to heavy gridlock around the Ungwan Sarki area of the state.

It was gathered that the driver was allegedly killed following an altercation with the traffic official.

The witness said the driver died as result of head injury, adding that the deceased was hit with a stick during the argument.

‎The police spokesman, while confirming the incident, said the commissioner of police ordered the arrest of traffic official behind the incident.

“There was an altercation between KASTLEA and some drivers. They beat him and was rushed to hospital where he died. So, the drivers decided to block the main road in protest but we stopped them,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

I wanted to be like Oyenusi, Anini –Robbery suspect

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A 28-year-old suspected armed robber, Gbenga Kikiowo, yesterday disclosed that he began robbery when he was seven years old. Kikiowo said he wanted to be as notorious as Ishola Oyenusi, Lawrence Anini and Shina Rambo. The suspect, who was arrested alongside one of his gang members, Tope Aladeloye (25), gave the confession when he was […]
Metro & Crime

Police confirm kidnap of 8 persons in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police Command in Kaduna State on Sunday confirmed the kidnap of eight person at the National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters, in Zaria town of the state. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammed Jalige confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna. Jalige said, in the early hours […]
Metro & Crime

Septuagenarian wife kills husband, 83, during quarrel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Police have arrested a woman, Mrs. Rose Uwaga, for allegedly strangling her 83-year-old husband, Alhaji Isa Uwaga, to death in Umuahia, Abia State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonnaya, confirmed the arrest of the woman, who was said to be in her early 70s, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica