Kaduna police arrest traffic officer who ‘beat’ motorist to death

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested an official of Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency who allegedly beat a‎ motorist to death along the Ali Akilu Road, in the Ungwan Sarki metropolis on Friday.

The arrest was on the orders of the state Commissioner of Police, Mudassiru Abdullahi, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Mohammad Jalige, has said.

Ungwan Sarki is located in the Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, according to witness, occurred at 4pm and led to heavy gridlock around the Ungwan Sarki area of the state.

It was gathered that the driver was allegedly killed following an altercation with the traffic official.

The witness said the driver died as result of head injury, adding that the deceased was hit with a stick during the argument.

‎The police spokesman, while confirming the incident, said the commissioner of police ordered the arrest of traffic official behind the incident.

“There was an altercation between KASTLEA and some drivers. They beat him and was rushed to hospital where he died. So, the drivers decided to block the main road in protest but we stopped them,” he added.

