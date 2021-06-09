News

Kaduna police foil kidnap attempt, rescue five victims

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday disclosed that its operatives have foiled a kidnap attempt in the state. The command through its spokesperson, ASP Muhammad Jalige, also said five victims were rescued from the kidnappers. The spokesman said: “On the 7th June, 2021 the Kaduna Police Command received a distress call through DPO Kafanchan that at about 0130hrs unknown Gunmen had blocked Jagindi Godo-Godo road, attacked a Sharon Vehicle with Reg.No MGU 15 ZF and suspected to have abducted the occupants of the said vehicle. “On receipt of the information, the DPO led a team of Policemen to the scene, gave the bandits a hot chase occasioned by a tactical fire response against the bandits who were shooting sporadically at the Operatives. “It is however a joyful ending as the Operatives succeeded in rescuing the three victims unhurt, namely; (1) Godiya Ishaya ‘M’ of Bukuru town Jos (2) Blessing Isuwa ‘F’ of Kanke LGA Plateau state and (3) Emmanuel Daniel ‘M’ of Gbai Bagori village of Bauchi State.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AGF asks Police to hand over Sowore’s trial

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…as DPP takes over prosecution * Judgement in bail application stalled, as Police refuse to bring defendants to court The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has asked the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, to hand over trial of convener of #Revolution- Now convener, Omoyele Sowore, to the ministry […]
News

Group alleges plan to marginalise Edo in NDDC board

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

A socio-cultural group in Edo State, the Benin National Congress (BNC), yesterday alleged that there are plans to deny the state as a pivotal part of the proposed Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). This was as the Congress issued a nine-day ultimatum for assurances of fair treatment from President Muhammadu Buhari or it […]
News

Addressing joblessness via tech measures

Posted on Author Comrade Fred Nwaozor

    The existence of joblessness or unemployment in Nigeria has eaten deep into our collective bone marrow, that, Nigerians as a people have endlessly live to see it as a monster that has come to devour the human race in its entirety.   The dangers inherent in joblessness are so conspicuous and frightening in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica