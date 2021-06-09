Kaduna police foil kidnap attempt, rescue five victims

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday disclosed that its operatives have foiled a kidnap attempt in the state. The command through its spokesperson, ASP Muhammad Jalige, also said five victims were rescued from the kidnappers. The spokesman said: “On the 7th June, 2021 the Kaduna Police Command received a distress call through DPO Kafanchan that at about 0130hrs unknown Gunmen had blocked Jagindi Godo-Godo road, attacked a Sharon Vehicle with Reg.No MGU 15 ZF and suspected to have abducted the occupants of the said vehicle. “On receipt of the information, the DPO led a team of Policemen to the scene, gave the bandits a hot chase occasioned by a tactical fire response against the bandits who were shooting sporadically at the Operatives. “It is however a joyful ending as the Operatives succeeded in rescuing the three victims unhurt, namely; (1) Godiya Ishaya ‘M’ of Bukuru town Jos (2) Blessing Isuwa ‘F’ of Kanke LGA Plateau state and (3) Emmanuel Daniel ‘M’ of Gbai Bagori village of Bauchi State.”
Related Articles
AGF asks Police to hand over Sowore’s trial
…as DPP takes over prosecution * Judgement in bail application stalled, as Police refuse to bring defendants to court The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has asked the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, to hand over trial of convener of #Revolution- Now convener, Omoyele Sowore, to the ministry […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Group alleges plan to marginalise Edo in NDDC board
A socio-cultural group in Edo State, the Benin National Congress (BNC), yesterday alleged that there are plans to deny the state as a pivotal part of the proposed Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). This was as the Congress issued a nine-day ultimatum for assurances of fair treatment from President Muhammadu Buhari or it […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Addressing joblessness via tech measures
The existence of joblessness or unemployment in Nigeria has eaten deep into our collective bone marrow, that, Nigerians as a people have endlessly live to see it as a monster that has come to devour the human race in its entirety. The dangers inherent in joblessness are so conspicuous and frightening in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)