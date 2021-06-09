Kaduna police foil kidnap attempt, rescue five victims

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday disclosed that its operatives have foiled a kidnap attempt in the state. The command through its spokesperson, ASP Muhammad Jalige, also said five victims were rescued from the kidnappers. The spokesman said: “On the 7th June, 2021 the Kaduna Police Command received a distress call through DPO Kafanchan that at about 0130hrs unknown Gunmen had blocked Jagindi Godo-Godo road, attacked a Sharon Vehicle with Reg.No MGU 15 ZF and suspected to have abducted the occupants of the said vehicle. “On receipt of the information, the DPO led a team of Policemen to the scene, gave the bandits a hot chase occasioned by a tactical fire response against the bandits who were shooting sporadically at the Operatives. “It is however a joyful ending as the Operatives succeeded in rescuing the three victims unhurt, namely; (1) Godiya Ishaya ‘M’ of Bukuru town Jos (2) Blessing Isuwa ‘F’ of Kanke LGA Plateau state and (3) Emmanuel Daniel ‘M’ of Gbai Bagori village of Bauchi State.”

