Metro & Crime

Kaduna records 15 rape cases daily – CJ

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

Chief Judge (CJ) of Kaduna state, Muhammad Lawal Bello, yesterday disclosed that not less than 15 rape cases were being recorded in the state on a daily basis.

Bello spoke at the annual Law Week organised by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Kaduna branch.

 

The CJ also decried the alarming rate of rape of children, declaring that most of the victims were children within the ages of three months to 12 years.

 

According to him, cases of rape are rising in the country and Kaduna State is no exception as the state records between 10 and 15 cases per day.

 

He said: “The situation is becoming rampant that victims are mostly little boys and girls within the ages of three months to 12 years old. “

 

The rate at which children are being defiled is alarming and more needs to be done to curtail this issue before it gets out of hand.”

 

Bello also pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic had forced the judicial system to improvise “in ensuring cases do not linger in courts”.

 

According to the CJ, the state government has acquired the necessary equipment for court hearings to be held online.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Police extortion makes our lives miserable –Motorists

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Stanley Ihedigbo

The outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria brought unbelievable displays of human rights’ violations and extortions among uniform personnel, with members of the public suffering the most. Motorists plying the Ikotun-Iyana- Ipaja, Ikotun-Igando and Ikotun- Ejigbo routes, all in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, accused the policemen attached to Ikotun and Idimu police stations […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos discharges 31 patients

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Lagos State government yesterday discharged 31 patients after they tested negative for coronavirus.   The Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this. He said: “Good people of Lagos, 31 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 16 females and 39 males, all Nigerians, were discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.   “The patients; 13 […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: FRSC advises on passengers per seat in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bayelsa Command on Monday warned against violation of two passengers per a seat among private and commercial drivers in the state in the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Speaking in Yenagoa, the Sector Commander, Mr Robert Ogom said that obeying the COVID-19 guidelines, especially keeping social […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: