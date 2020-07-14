Kaduna records 15 rape cases daily – CJ

Chief Judge (CJ) of Kaduna state, Muhammad Lawal Bello, yesterday disclosed that not less than 15 rape cases were being recorded in the state on a daily basis.

Bello spoke at the annual Law Week organised by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Kaduna branch.

The CJ also decried the alarming rate of rape of children, declaring that most of the victims were children within the ages of three months to 12 years.

According to him, cases of rape are rising in the country and Kaduna State is no exception as the state records between 10 and 15 cases per day.

He said: “The situation is becoming rampant that victims are mostly little boys and girls within the ages of three months to 12 years old. “

The rate at which children are being defiled is alarming and more needs to be done to curtail this issue before it gets out of hand.”

Bello also pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic had forced the judicial system to improvise “in ensuring cases do not linger in courts”.

According to the CJ, the state government has acquired the necessary equipment for court hearings to be held online.

