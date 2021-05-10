Metro & Crime

Kaduna: Retired soldier, wife, daughter-in-law, two others killed

A retired sergeant, who was a scribe to a traditional institution in Kaduna State, has been killed alongside his wife and daughter-in-law.

 

This was as youths said to be on a revenge mission also killed one person for earlier murdering a man. The retired sergeant and his family members were killed in Jema’a Local Government Area while the youth was slain in Kachia Local Government Area, all in the Southern Kaduna.

 

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, yesterday confirmed the weekend killings in a statement. Aruwan disclosed that troops deployed to the southern part of the state were also searching for a missing teenager in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

 

He said: “The Kaduna State Police Command and the Defence Headquarters outfit Operation Safe Haven have reported to the Kaduna State government the killing of three citizens on Saturday night.

 

“The assailants stormed the home of Sergeant Christopher Madaki (rtd), a scribe to a Ward Head at Golkofa, Jema’a Local Government Area and shot him, as well as his wife and his son’s wife.

 

“The three were later confirmed dead, while his son, Clement Musa Madaki, survived with injuries inflicted on him by the assailants.

 

“The scribe’s wife was identified as Mary Christopher Madaki, and his son’s wife as Alice Musa. “A breakdown of law and order was averted in Kachia town, headquarters of Kachia Local Government Area following the killing of one Hamidu Nura by one Abba Muhammad.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

