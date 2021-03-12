News

Kaduna school abduction: 180 rescued, 30 students yet to be accounted for

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

At least 30 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State are now missing when bandits invaded the school on Thursday night.
The bandits, who where in their numbers, were said to have started arranging all the female students for evacuation when the soldiers intervened.
The soldiers and the bandits were said to have battled for hours a development that made them to abandon no less than 180 of the students.
The bandits invaded the school at about midnight on Thursday after breeching the school’s fence and made for the female hostel.
The state government has confirmed the attack, adding that after preliminary investigations, 30 students are yet to be accounted for.
State Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said: “Armed bandits in large numbers had attacked the institution at around 11:30pm on Thursday and kidnapped several students and staff.
“The armed bandits broke into the institution by breaching a perimeter fence. They then encroached about 600 meters to attack the first facility.
“The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs on receiving a distress call, alerted the 1 Division Nigerian Army and the Air Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force.
“Troops of the Nigerian Army immediately moved to the school and engaged the armed bandits accordingly.
“The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students.
“However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for.
“Some of the rescued students were injured and presently receiving medical attention at a military facility.”

