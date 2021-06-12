News

Kaduna school shut as bandits kill 1, abduct 10 others

The management of Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna State has closed down the school following its invasion by bandits, resulting in the killing of one student, abduction of 10 other persons, with one student injured. The bandits, who stormed the school premises about 11.30pm on Thursday night, also kidnapped two lecturers and not less than eight students. A source disclosed that the wife and two children of one of the abducted lecturers were initially taken, but latter released when they could not keep up with the movement in the bush.

The Kaduna State Government and the state police command haveconfirmed theattack. The polytechnic located on the outskirts of Zaria town, along the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway has become the third higher institution to be attacked, with students and staff kidnapped, in Kaduna State in the recent past. On the March 11, 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna, were abducted from their hostel in the night. The fact that the institution was within the same neighbourhood with the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and the Kaduna International Airport did not deter the bandits. Also on April 20, at least 23 students were taken from the Greenfield University located along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway at Karami village.

Meanwhile in the latest attack, sources in the school said the bandits stormed the premises in their numbers and headed straight to the senior staff quarters where they were shooting sporadically at anything in sight. The bandits then broke into the house of one of the staff and abducted him along with his wife and two children, whom they latter released.

Confirming the attack in a statement, Kaduna State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “The Kaduna State government has been briefed by security agencies of an attack by armed bandits at the main campus of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, late on Thursday night.” According to the briefing: “The bandits invaded the staff quarters of the campus, shooting sporadically. In the process, two students were hit and sustained gunshot injuries. ‘‘They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Sadly, Ahmad Muhammad, succumbed to his wounds and died early this morning. Haruna Isyaku Duniya is still receiving treatment. “Two lecturers and about eight students were abducted from the institution during the attack. ‘‘Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the briefing with sadness and prayed for the repose of the soul of the student killed, while sending condolences to his family. He

