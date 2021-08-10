Kaduna schools to remain close until security improves – Commissioner

The Kaduna State government yesterday said all primary and secondary schools in the state would remain closed until the security situation improves; the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Muhammad, stated this yesterday in Kaduna at a joint press conference with the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan. Muhammad said the conference was organised to dispute the rumours that schools were directed to reopen for third term on August 9.

He explained that the schools were earlier scheduled to reopen on August 9, but that the ministry was not given the clearance due to on-going security operations across the state. According to the commissioner, the state government on August 6 announced the postponement of school resumption till further notice as advised by security agencies.

Muhammad said: “We were, however, surprised that for mischievous reasons, some individuals are circulating misguided information, claiming it was from the ministry, asking schools to resume.

“We want to categorically say that all schools – public, private and religious, including federal schools in the state – are to remain closed. “We will reopen as soon as we are advised to do so by security agencies, assuring us that schools are safe to open.”

He advised all public and private schools to abide by the directive or face the wrath of the law.

He said the closure was in the best interest of the pupils and students to ensure their safety, following a series of attacks on schools by bandits and kidnappers. Aruwan said security agencies were currently carrying out operations against bandits to improve the security situation in the state

Like this: Like Loading...