News

Kaduna schools to remain close until security improves – Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Kaduna State government yesterday said all primary and secondary schools in the state would remain closed until the security situation improves; the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

 

The Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Muhammad, stated this yesterday in Kaduna at a joint press conference with the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan. Muhammad said the conference was organised to dispute the rumours that schools were directed to reopen for third term on August 9.

 

He explained that the schools were earlier scheduled to reopen on August 9, but that the ministry was not given the clearance due to on-going security operations across the state. According to the commissioner, the state government on August 6 announced the postponement of school resumption till further notice as advised by security agencies.

 

Muhammad said: “We were, however, surprised that for mischievous reasons, some individuals are circulating misguided information, claiming it was from the ministry, asking schools to resume.

 

“We want to categorically say that all schools – public, private and religious, including federal schools in the state – are to remain closed. “We will reopen as soon as we are advised to do so by security agencies, assuring us that schools are safe to open.”

 

He advised all public and private schools to abide by the directive or face the wrath of the law.

 

He said the closure was in the best interest of the pupils and students to ensure their safety, following a series of attacks on schools by bandits and kidnappers. Aruwan said security agencies were currently carrying out operations against bandits to improve the security situation in the state

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Covid-19: Lagos limits students per class to 20

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Caleb Onwe

Schools not inspected mustn’t open -FCTA   Lagos State government yesterday directed schools to limit the number of students to 20 per class.   Also, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Education Secretariat yesterday said that all schools not inspected and approved by its Department of Quality Assurance would not be allowed to open in […]
News

At Seplat parley, experts harp on quality education

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The need to chart a new course for the sick education system in Nigeria became obvious at the weekend in Benin City, Edo State, as energy giant, Seplat Nigeria PlC gathered education experts who proffered solutions on how to redeem the sector. The occasion also marked the award of certificates to 100 Secondary School Teachers, […]
News

Reps pass bill to protect Nigeria’s sovereignty, economic power

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading, a bill aimed at protecting the nation’s sovereignty and economic power. Titled “A bill for an Act to repeal treaties (making procedure) Act, Cap 120, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004 and to re-enact new Treaties (making procedure) to protect Nigeria’s sovereignty and economic power, it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica