Kaduna schools to resume September 12

The Kaduna State government yesterday said schools in the state would resume on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Commissioner for Education in the state, Shehu Muhammad, made the disclosure while participating in a virtual workshop organised by Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN).

It will be recalled that the state government ordered the closure of schools in the state in July due to the prevailing insecurity in the state. The commissioner said schools will resume for the first term of the 2021/2022 academic calendar in phases at the set date. According to him, the state had worked out strategies towards ensuring the completion of the third term through online platforms. The workshop with the theme; “Consequences of Violent Attacks on Education in Nigeria”, was organised as part of activities to mark the second anniversary of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack.”

