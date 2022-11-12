Kaduna: Security operatives kill notorious bandit commander, Dogo Maikasuwa

Security operatives tackling insecurity in Kaduna State said they have killed a notorious bandit commander known as ‘Dogo Maikasuwa’ in Kaduna State. Dogo Maikasuwa was said to have led a series of deadly attacks and kidnappings of citizens plying the Kaduna-Kachia Road, and in communities within and around Chikun and Kajuru Local Government Areas. Security operatives were said to have laid an ambush for the bandit and his gang in a forest in the Gengere-Kaso general area, around the Chikun and Kajuru boundaries where he met his waterloo. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of In-ternal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, has confirmed the development. Aruwan said: “After an era of terrorising citizens and evading security forces, the Kaduna State government can authoritatively report that the notorious bandit commander known as ‘Dogo Maikasuwa’ has met his end. He said the development was made known in an operational feedback from security agencies, adding that “Dogo Maikasuwa, also known as ‘Dogo Maimillion’ led series of attacks and kidnappings of citizens plying the Kaduna-Kachia Road, and in communities within Chikun and Kajuru LGAs. “He was one of the deadliest bandits leading other elements in terrorising citizens.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...