Kaduna set to kick start community policing

Kaduna State gover nment yesterday said it was putting in place plans to commence community policing as a panacea to the prevailing insecurity in the state. This was the fallout of the stakeholders’ consultative meeting on how to address the growing insecurity in the state held yesterday. The meeting was chaired by the Acting Governor of the state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.

The meeting had in attendance senators, members of the House of Representatives, state House of Assembly members, chairmen and district heads from the 15 local government areas in Kaduna North and Central senatorial districts of the state.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Commissioner for Local Government, Alhaji Ja’afaru Sani, said the state government would soon commence thorough screening of selected youths by their district heads for community policing to fight insecurity.

“We plan to adopt community policing in our communities to complement the security architecture. We asked District Heads to select honest youths and send to local government for thorough screening for community policing. We are confident that community policing will solve the insecurity issue,” he said.

Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said government would continue to engage traditional, community and political leaders, among others, to end the security situation in the state.

Alsothesenatorrepresenting Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani, said the stakeholders came togetherto look into the security problem facing Kaduna, stressing that the security problem needs to be tackled collectively.

Sani noted that he was working on a bill to restructure the police architecture to meet contemporary challenges, adding that if it scaled through, the bill would create a state police. “I’m working on a bill to restructure the police architecture that will pave way for federal and state police. We want to solve insecurity in the state and Nigeria as a whole,’’ he said.

According to Senator Sani, “We will involve the community in tackling insecurity in the state through traditional and political leaders. Our governor is determined to end insecurity in the state.’’

