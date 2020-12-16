Kaduna shuts schools over increasing wave of COVID-19

Following the increasing wave of COVID-19, the Kaduna State Government yesterday asked all schools to close shop to curb further spread of the virus.

Education Commissioner, Usman Muhammad in a statement said the schools should close today due to the rising cases and to prevent a second wave of the global pandemic across the state.

It reads: “The state health ministry further notes that while the infections cut across all age groups, this new wave especially affects between 10 and 35 years which form a major population in the education sector.

“Kaduna State Government is directing all public and private schools to conclude arrangements and close on Wednesday, Decem- ber 16 as opposed to the initial closing.”

Consequently, the state government also directed all schools to conduct and finish their exams on or before Tuesday, December 15 2020. The government also extended the closure directive to all tertiary institutions in the state and advised the schools to make other plans for the continuity of their academic activities virtually.

The Commissioner assured parents and students that the government will plan lessons and make online resources available where schools can be equipped to continue learning virtually.

The commissioner advised learners in basic and post-basic classes to continue learning on Kaduna State TV and the state’s radio e-learning programmes.

“While the Kaduna State Government continues to exerting efforts to prevent the spread of the pandemic, the general public is advised to comply with COVID- 19 protocols to avoid the likelihood of the worst case scenarios of the disease in the state”.

The government urged residents to adhere to the preventive guidelines of regular hand washing and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser, wearing of facemask, avoid large gatherings, respiratory hygiene, eat balanced diet to boost immune system and staying indoors.

