Kaduna: Soldiers ambush bandits, kill 10, destroy camps in 3 LGAs

Soldiers fighting bandits in Kaduna State, under the aegis of Operation Forest Sanity, have ambushed and killed 10 bandits across three local government areas in the state. The soldiers also seized six motorcycles during an ambush patrols in Chikun and Birnin Gwari general areas. Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs disclosed that the troops also set up ambush positions at bandits’ crossing points in the Buruku/ Birnin Gwari areas.

The troops, he said, made contacts with bandits, and neutralized eight, while recovering four motorcycles and three mobile phones in the first successful mission, adding that they then engaged the bandits in a second mission and recovered two motorcycles.

The Commissioner said in a similar operation, “troops neutralized two bandits during clearance patrols along the Sabon Birni-Maidaro-Dogon Dawa- Galadimawa-Kidandan- Fatika axes. The troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines loaded with 52 rounds, six motorcycles and three mobile phones. “The troops also dislodged camps around Garke and Galadimawa in Giwa LGA, recovering three Dane guns, two magazines, some military uniforms and nine motorcycles.”

