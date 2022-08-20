News

Kaduna: Soldiers foil kidnap, rescue 3

Security operatives have again foiled a kidnap attempt in Kaduna State and rescued three victims from the hands of suspected criminals. Samuel Aruwan, State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs said troops of Operation Forest Sanity “foiled a kidnap attempt in the Ungwan Madaki General Area of Chikun local government.”

Aruwan said this was reported to the state government in an operational feedback following the rescue mission in response to a distress call from the area. According to the report, “the troops arrived the area and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee and abandon their victims. Three victims were rescued by the troops; Elkanah Eli, along with his daughter, and one Mr. Yahaya. “The Kaduna State Government received the feedback with gratitude and praised the troops for their swift response and the successful rescue. The victims have been reunited with their families,” he said.

 

