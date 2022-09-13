Kaduna: Soldiers kill several terrorists, rescue 10 kidnap victims

Soldiers of Operation Forest Sanity deployed to tame the insecurity in Kaduna State have killed several bandits and dislodged their camps during clearance operations conducted across the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State said the operation took some in some hard-to-reach locations spanning Chikun and Igabi Local government areas of the state.

He said the troops neutralised an unspecified number of bandits while clearing out insurgent and bandit camps at Apewohe in Chikun Local Government Area.

Also the operation was extended to Dakwala and Kunai hills in the same local government area where more hideouts were cleared.

The commissioner added that another camp was similarly dislodged at a location known as ‘Daban Lawal Kwalba’ in Igabi LGA, after the troops overpowered heavily armed bandits guarding their hostages.

“The troops after clearing out the bandits stormed the hideouts and rescued 10 kidnapped persons who were chained and bound with ropes.”

Even though the soldiers came under further attack in the thick forest, they were able to successfully evacuate the hostages to a military facility where they are receiving medical attention before being reunited with their families.

Some of the weapons recovered from another camp which was cleared at Rafin Gwaska in Igabi Local Government Area, where three locally made rifles, one AK-47 magazine, one AK-47 top cover, four Bafoeng radio chargers, 11 mobile phones, three music boxes, two sets of military uniforms, one flak jacket, spanners, knives and chains.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i noted the report with satisfaction, and thanked the troops for the rescue of the 10 citizens.

