Kaduna: Soldiers kill two bandits, several escape with injuries

Soldiers battling bandits in Kaduna State yesterday said that they have killed two bandits with others escaping with life threatening injuries. The killings took place in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, according to the state’s Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan. In a security report, he said: “Troops under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) and One Division Nigerian Army have neutralised two bandits in the Buruku general area of Chikun LGA.

“Several bandits also escaped with life-threatening injuries during the ongoing operations against armed bandits covering five local government areas of Kaduna Central senatorial district.” According to the report, “The troops conducted search-and-rescue operations around the Buruku forest, precisely in Rima village, Chikun LGA.

“Contact with bandits was made around Buruku village. A fire-fight ensued, during which two bandits were neutralised. Several bandit camps were also cleared and destroyed during the operation. “Responding to the feedback, Governor Nasir El- Rufai thanked the troops for their consistency and commended them for the successful exercise. Further operations are set to take place in the general area.”

