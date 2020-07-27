Metro & Crime

Kaduna South killings: Police Commissioner to coordinate security operations

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, to “personally” coordinate the operations of the existing Intervention Squad, with a view to tackling the worsening state of insecurity in the Southern part.

 

Among the intervention squads deployed  in the state, are: Police Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Police Special Forces.

 

This was as the CP was also directed to ensure full implementation of the curfew imposed on the troubled area by the state government, in the wake of renewed killings.

 

There have been seeming persistent attacks on some communities, the latest occurring in parts of Jema’a as well as Kaura Local Government Area, both in Southern Kaduna axis.

 

The IGP’s directive was conveyed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba.

 

“As part of efforts at restoring law and order in parts of Southern Kaduna affected by recent violence and other security challenges, the Inspector General of Police …has directed the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kaduna State Police Command to ensure full enforcement of the curfew imposed by the Kaduna State Government,” the FPRO said.

