News

Kaduna State govt rescues 160 Almajirai, to undergo COVID-19 test

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Officials of the Kaduna State Government Task Force enforcing COVID-19 related regulations on Friday disclosed that they have rescued 160 children from different locations across the state.

The task force said the children were pickd from a location that was neither “authorised and licensed as schools nor as children’s homes.” A statement issued by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media and Communication said the Almajirai are expected to undergo a Covid-19 test before they are repatriated to their states of origin and countries.

The state government said, “the rescued children are from 13 states in the north and south of Nigeria. Some of the kids are from Benin Republic, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic. “The locations in which the children were found were operating in violation of regulations that had ordered the closure of all schools since December 2020.

By keeping children in unauthorised places, the locations were also in contravention of KDSG land use regulations and inconsistent with the policy of repatriating Almajiri to their states and local governments of origin to continue their education under the care of their parents, and in properly registered and regulated schools.”

Adekeye said, “KDSG wishes to remind all nongovernmental organisations, corporate entities, religious leaders and faith institutions that the state government has laws prescribing the free and compulsory education of all children in properly registered schools.

The rights of the children described as Almajirai to be treated with the dignity accorded all other children is a matter of fairness and equality of treatment that no responsible government should compromise.

“Since March 2020, 31,092 Almajiri children have been repatriated to their states of origin since the Northern Governors Forum decided to jointly end the abuses associated with the Almajiri system. Since then KDSG has undertaken a continuous exercise to identify locations where these children are being kept and taken steps to rescue them from such places and reunite them with their patents to continue their education. As part of the implementation of this policy, Kaduna State has received 1,118 children, who were relocated from other states.”

The statement further said “The children are being profiled, documented and subjected to health checks, including test for Covid-19 infections, after which they will be transported to their states of origin and handed over to the relevant officials. “The children confirmed to be bonafide citizens of Kaduna State will be relocated to their local governments of origin and handed over to the Local Government Council officials for documentation, registration and future enrollment into schools under the care of their their parents or guardians. The children from ECOWAS countries will be handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service for necessary attention.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo spends N6bn on pensioners, workers’ deductions

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

As part of move to avert industrial action as threatened by labour unions in Ondo State, the state government has commenced the payment of the five months outstanding deductions to cooperative societies and two months subventions to the state-owned Tertiary institutions. According to a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald […]
News

APC not disintegrating – Nkire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A leading member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has debunked insinuations and comments that the party was disintegrating or that it would disintegrate before the next general election in 2023.   Nkire, a member of the National Caucus of the APC, said it was regrettable that even some senior members […]
News

Suswam: Water Resources Bill unconstitutional, dead on arrival

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Senator representing Benue North East in the National Assembly, Senator Gabriel Suswam, yesterday said that the proposed Water Resources Bill cannot sail through the national lawmaking body as it is not only unconstitutional but dead on arrival. He said the Bill requires the amendment of the constitution before it would be introduced in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica