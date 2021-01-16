Kaduna State govt rescues 160 Almajirai, to undergo COVID-19 test

Officials of the Kaduna State Government Task Force enforcing COVID-19 related regulations on Friday disclosed that they have rescued 160 children from different locations across the state.

The task force said the children were pickd from a location that was neither “authorised and licensed as schools nor as children’s homes.” A statement issued by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media and Communication said the Almajirai are expected to undergo a Covid-19 test before they are repatriated to their states of origin and countries.

The state government said, “the rescued children are from 13 states in the north and south of Nigeria. Some of the kids are from Benin Republic, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic. “The locations in which the children were found were operating in violation of regulations that had ordered the closure of all schools since December 2020.

By keeping children in unauthorised places, the locations were also in contravention of KDSG land use regulations and inconsistent with the policy of repatriating Almajiri to their states and local governments of origin to continue their education under the care of their parents, and in properly registered and regulated schools.”

Adekeye said, “KDSG wishes to remind all nongovernmental organisations, corporate entities, religious leaders and faith institutions that the state government has laws prescribing the free and compulsory education of all children in properly registered schools.

The rights of the children described as Almajirai to be treated with the dignity accorded all other children is a matter of fairness and equality of treatment that no responsible government should compromise.

“Since March 2020, 31,092 Almajiri children have been repatriated to their states of origin since the Northern Governors Forum decided to jointly end the abuses associated with the Almajiri system. Since then KDSG has undertaken a continuous exercise to identify locations where these children are being kept and taken steps to rescue them from such places and reunite them with their patents to continue their education. As part of the implementation of this policy, Kaduna State has received 1,118 children, who were relocated from other states.”

The statement further said “The children are being profiled, documented and subjected to health checks, including test for Covid-19 infections, after which they will be transported to their states of origin and handed over to the relevant officials. “The children confirmed to be bonafide citizens of Kaduna State will be relocated to their local governments of origin and handed over to the Local Government Council officials for documentation, registration and future enrollment into schools under the care of their their parents or guardians. The children from ECOWAS countries will be handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service for necessary attention.”

