Kaduna Teachers Sack: We’ll review such injustice – NNPP guber candidate

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kaduna State, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, has condemned the sack of primary school teachers in the state. Hunkuyi described the sack as an injustice to the people of the state and promised to review the policy if voted as governor 2023. In a statement he personally signed in Kaduna, the governorship hopeful said since the inception of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state; “Undue and unnecessary priority has been accorded to the malicious and inhumane purging of workers, particularly, those in the most important educational sector – primary school teachers – under the ruse of lack of competence.

“The NNPP views the recent sacking of 2,357 teachers with great concern. It is disgusting that after seven years, the Nasir El-Rufa’i administration has not been able to produce competent teachers for the primary schools in the state, nothing can be more tragic. “The NNPP reminds the El-Rufa’i led administration that all these sacked workers cannot be said to be completely unemployable. Further down the line, it is the administration’s responsibility to ensure.”

