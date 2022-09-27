Metro & Crime

Kaduna: Terrorists threaten to kill new baby, mother, 2 sisters over N50m ransom

…we have sold all our belongings to raise money – Family

 

The bandits that kidnapped a pregnant housewife that gave birth in captivity and her two sisters in Kaduna State have threatened to kill them, if the family fails to pay the N50 million ransom within two days. This is as the family said they have sold all their belongings to raise N6.5m which the terrorists have rejected as too small.

The nursing mother and her two sisters were kidnapped on July 17, at their family house in the Mando area, Igabi Local Government Area of the state where they were caring for their sick mother.

The family of the victims told journalists in Kaduna that they have raised N6.5 million out of the N50 million demanded by the terrorists, but it was rejected.

The victims’ brother, Kabir Yusuf who spoke on behalf of the family pleaded with the federal and state governments and other good spirited Nigerians to come to their rescue.

According to him, “We have only been able to raise N6.5million, which was rejected by the bandits. I begged my sister’s abductors and told them we have sold everything we have to raise N6.5million, but, the bandits rejected it.

“My sisters lamented to me on Sunday that they were being mistreated, and that the bandit commander wants to leave the camp and may not return until after a while, so we should talk to them.

But I told them that we have sold everything we have, but what we raised is not tangible and we don’t have anything to sell again, they started crying and I broke down weeping too.

“Now, the disturbing development is that, on Sunday, I pleaded with them to release my sisters and the new baby, that we have only been able to raise  N6.5million, but, they started insulting me, and told me that if we do not bring N50 million in the next two days, they will kill my sisters and the new baby.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government, Kaduna State Government, charity organisations, philanthropists and well spirited individuals to assist us in securing their release. We do not want anything to happen to them, if anything happens to them only God knows what effect it would have on our mother, who is now on wheelchair,” he lamented.

 

