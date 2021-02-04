Kaduna to deliver COVID-19 vaccines, other medicines with drones

The Kaduna State g ove r n m e n t and Zipline have signed an agreement for the delivery of COVID- 19 vaccines and other medicines to every nook and cranny of the state. A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House after the groundbreaking ceremony yesterday said: ‘’The revolutionary new service will use drones to make on-demand delivery of hundreds of different vaccines, blood products, and life-saving medications to every part of the state.

The statement signed by the spokesman to governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye said: “The service will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from three distribution centres – each equipped with 30 drones and delivery would be to more than 1,000 health facilities serving millions of people across Kaduna State.

‘’Together, all three distribution centrers will be capable of micro-targeting the delivery of more than six tons of medical products each week over more than 60,000 square kilometres, ‘’ the statement said.

The statement also noted that the ‘’revolutionary new service, which is expected to launch operations in the second quarter of 2021, is part of the government of Kaduna state’s vision of using drone delivery to establish universal, seven-daysa- week access to lifesaving and critical medicines for most of its more than eight million citizens over the coming years. ‘’In addition to expanding access to routine and emergency medical deliveries, the new drone delivery service will also expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly for rural and hard-to-reach populations.”

The statement further said: ‘’Zipline has built an end-to-end, cold chain distribution capability that allows it to safely deliver frozen and ultra-low COVID-19 vaccines and medical products. ‘’This will allow health facilities in Kaduna State to bypass the need for ultralow freezers, which are required to transport, store and distribute the Pfizer vaccine, by receiving ondemand deliveries of the precise amount of COVID- 19 vaccines they require at any time, safely and compliantly within the required temperature profile.”

