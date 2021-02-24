News

Kaduna to establish social protection agency

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

 

 

The Kaduna State government yesterday said it would soon establish a social protection agency to ensure that all social protection programmes in the state are delivered in an integrated, inclusive and sustainable manner.

 

The government also said that the move would optimise resource utilisation and achieve high impact. Governor Nasir El-Rufai made this known yesterday at the launch of the Kaduna State Social Protection Policy at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna.

 

A statement made available to newsmen after the programme said that; “The agency will utilise an integrated social protection management information system, which will serve as a data repository to ensure that the poorest of the poor are prioritised in programme planning and benefits.

 

“This will also ensure the effective monitoring and evaluation of programme impacts on targeted poor and vulnerable residents of the state,” the governor was quoted as saying.

 

El-Rufai said the “Social Protection Policy will be supported by a social protection law to ensure that the government delivers on its promise a well-articulated implementation plan and results framework have also

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

