Kaduna to host 2020 Auditors-General conference

Kaduna State will to host the 2020 edition of the annual conference of Auditors- General for Local Governments and Area Councils because of its successes in key performance indicators in governance. This was according to the Auditor-General for Local Governments in the State, Alhaji Atiku Musa, who made this known to newsmen in a statement yesterday.

 

According to Musa, the theme of this year’s conference; ‘’Attaining Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Through Better Audit Process,” could not have come at a better time. He said: ‘’Governor Nasir El-Rufai is very passionate about transparency and accountability, that is why Kaduna State was rated the best state in Nigeria by the World Bank States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SIFTAS).

 

‘’Apart from this, Kaduna State was rated by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) as the first sub-national to attract the highest Direct Foreign Investment (FDI) in the last six months, last June, because of our open government policy.

 

‘’Coupled with that, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) ranked Kaduna the 6th in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the country and the first in the north, beside Abuja, in 2019,’’ he said.

