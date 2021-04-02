Kaduna to seek NITT’s support to build light rail system

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that his administration is considering building a light rail system that would transverse the metropolis of the state capital, adding that the government would work with the National Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) on the feasibility studies for the project. El-Rufai also disclosed that NITT would work with the state government on traffic surveys for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System. El-Rufai, who revealed this when the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki and management of NITT paid him a courtesy visit yesterday, argued that the survey was to verify the economic viability of such a project. A statement from the office of the governor made available to newsmen after the visit, said the governor described NITT as a key agency of the Federal Government, whose presence was felt in Kaduna State, adding that it had “not just provided jobs for many of our citizens, but it has worked very closely with the state government in the areas of transport technology and assistance in many areas.’’

