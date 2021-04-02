News

Kaduna to seek NITT’s support to build light rail system

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that his administration is considering building a light rail system that would transverse the metropolis of the state capital, adding that the government would work with the National Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) on the feasibility studies for the project. El-Rufai also disclosed that NITT would work with the state government on traffic surveys for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System. El-Rufai, who revealed this when the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki and management of NITT paid him a courtesy visit yesterday, argued that the survey was to verify the economic viability of such a project. A statement from the office of the governor made available to newsmen after the visit, said the governor described NITT as a key agency of the Federal Government, whose presence was felt in Kaduna State, adding that it had “not just provided jobs for many of our citizens, but it has worked very closely with the state government in the areas of transport technology and assistance in many areas.’’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NiDCOM chief demands justice for Nigerian burnt to death in Libya

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has demanded for justice for a Nigerian who was burnt to death on October 7 in Tripoli, Libya. Dabiri-Erewa made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, after meeting with the Libyan Ambassador to Nigeria, Ayad Attayary, in Abuja. The NiDCOM […]
News

Jimoh: Bill for Lagos’ special status still on course in NASS

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A member, House of Representatives, Jide Jimoh, has said that the issue of special status for Lagos State is still being pushed by lawmakers from the state, stating that the state deserves a special status. Jimoh, who represents Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency, disclosed this yesterday at a press conference on his scorecard in the chamber […]
News

Makinde flags off construction of N1bn flyover in Ibadan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday flagged off the construction of N1.05 billion flyover across the Idi-Ape-Basorun-Akobo road, Ibadan, declaring that the state was saving about N400million from the failed contract awarded by the immediate past administration in the state. Makinde, who spoke at the brief flag-off ceremony at the foot of the overhead bridge, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica