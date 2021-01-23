News

Kaduna tops as NCDC confirms 1,483 new COVID-19 infections      

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

For the first time in months, Kaduna reached a new record-high on its daily count of positive samples, with over 500 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state on Friday.

Out of 1,483 new infections confirmed across 22 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for January 22, 2021, Kaduna was top of the list with 545 new cases.

Next on the list was FCT with 235 new infections, followed by Plateau with 127 positive samples.

Lagos, which is currently the epicentre of COVID-19 infections, had no record for Friday, according to the NCDC.

The agency also announced a correction on the Thursday figure, stating that “yesterday, we erroneously reported one new case, instead of three new cases for Zamfara State.”

The number of new recoveries, however, dropped to its lowest within the past two weeks, with 504 patients discharged on Friday, and the total figure currently stands at 94,150.

The last time the number of daily recoveries dropped below 550 was on January 8, when 540 patients were discharged across the country.

Meanwhile, five persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Friday, making it a total of 75 deaths recorded within the past one week.

With 118,138 cases now confirmed, a total of 1,490 fatalities have been recorded, while 22,498 are still active cases.

Lagos currently accounts for the highest number of positive cases with 8,511 patients, followed by FCT with 4,470, Nasarawa with 1,152, while Kaduna has 1,170.

BREAKDOWN

1483 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria:

Kaduna-545

FCT-235

Plateau-127

Nasarawa-80

Oyo-72

Delta-65

Rivers-64

Kano-46

Ogun-46

Bayelsa-30

Gombe-30

Abia-28

Osun-27

Edo-25

Ondo-14

Sokoto-12

Zamfara-10

Bauchi-8

Imo-5

Jigawa-4

Ekiti-4

Borno-4

Niger-2

*Total confirmed: 118, 138

Discharged: 94, 150

Deaths: 1,490

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Transport services critical to development – Perm Sec

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Permanent Secretary newly deployed to the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, has called for efficient and effective service delivery in the transportation sector, saying that it is critical to the socioeconomic development of the country. She made the call yesterday during the handing over ceremony between her and the Acting Permanent Secretary, […]
News

Oil theft: Host communities to engage 10,000 vigilance operatives

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON) says it will engage 10, 000 youths in petroleum production to safeguard the country’s crude oil from theft. Its National President, Dr Mike Emuh, made this known in Awka on Monday during the inauguration of local government council chapters’ leadership of the group in Anambra. […]
News Top Stories

Hoodlums break into another Lagos warehouse, cart away palliatives

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…residents blame govt for prolonged curfew   In what could be described as a wellplanned and calculated looting, residents of Agric Bus Stop along Lagos- Badagry Expressway, yesterday broke into a warehouse and carted away all the foods package stored in the warehouse. Yesterday’s looting was coming 24 hours after hundreds of residents at Monkey […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica