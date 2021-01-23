Kaduna tops as NCDC confirms 1,483 new COVID-19 infections      

For the first time in months, Kaduna reached a new record-high on its daily count of positive samples, with over 500 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state on Friday.

Out of 1,483 new infections confirmed across 22 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for January 22, 2021, Kaduna was top of the list with 545 new cases.

Next on the list was FCT with 235 new infections, followed by Plateau with 127 positive samples.

Lagos, which is currently the epicentre of COVID-19 infections, had no record for Friday, according to the NCDC.

The agency also announced a correction on the Thursday figure, stating that “yesterday, we erroneously reported one new case, instead of three new cases for Zamfara State.”

The number of new recoveries, however, dropped to its lowest within the past two weeks, with 504 patients discharged on Friday, and the total figure currently stands at 94,150.

The last time the number of daily recoveries dropped below 550 was on January 8, when 540 patients were discharged across the country.

Meanwhile, five persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Friday, making it a total of 75 deaths recorded within the past one week.

With 118,138 cases now confirmed, a total of 1,490 fatalities have been recorded, while 22,498 are still active cases.

Lagos currently accounts for the highest number of positive cases with 8,511 patients, followed by FCT with 4,470, Nasarawa with 1,152, while Kaduna has 1,170.

BREAKDOWN

1483 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria:

Kaduna-545

FCT-235

Plateau-127

Nasarawa-80

Oyo-72

Delta-65

Rivers-64

Kano-46

Ogun-46

Bayelsa-30

Gombe-30

Abia-28

Osun-27

Edo-25

Ondo-14

Sokoto-12

Zamfara-10

Bauchi-8

Imo-5

Jigawa-4

Ekiti-4

Borno-4

Niger-2

*Total confirmed: 118, 138

Discharged: 94, 150

Deaths: 1,490

