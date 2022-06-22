KADUNA TRAIN ABDUCTOR: Secure release of captives, Buhari orders security agencies

…names Amaechi, Akpabio, Onu, others’ replacements

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to ensure the release of the remaining kidnapped Abuja- Kaduna railway passengers and their safe return to their families. Buhari gave the directive yesterday following reports that some of the hostages were dying in the terrorists’ custody due to snake bites.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President urged security agencies to adopt both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to secure the release of the 51 or more victims “even as the government continued to review the March 28 kidnap incidence.” Buhari disclosed that the kidnappers had made a demand for the release of their own children and; upon the settlement of that issue they let go 11 of the victims, even though more were expected.

“The setback notwithstanding, the government is not leaving any stone unturned in the efforts to bring all of the hostages back. “The Defence, Security and Intelligence agencies have given assurances to intensify operational engagements geared towards securing the rescue of all hostages and restoring peace to all parts of the country. Government is also mindful of efforts of some patriotic and influential persons and institutions that are helping in securing the safe release of the hostages.”

“The President’s clear directive on the issue is that the hostages must be brought home alive,” adding that the country’s military and security agencies are aware of their duty to the nation and are determined to give effect to the President’s charge with increased urgency.

