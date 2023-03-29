Kaduna Train Attack: Govt accounts for items belonging to victims

Exactly one year after terrorists attacked a Kaduna- bound train that claimed the lives of nine persons and the abduction of over 60 others, the Kaduna State Government said it has accounted for the items belonging to the victims.

Samuel Aruwan, State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs disclosed that the state government can now re- port that between April 3 and November 17, 2022, 62 persons (victims of the attack or their relatives) came forward to claim 94 items of luggage containing a range of personal items.

Other loose belongings identified and retrieved from the Kaduna State Government by their owners include certificates, documents, passports, car and house keys, cash, ATM cards, mobile phones, tablets, laptops and their accessories, books, perfumes, as well as clothing and jewellery items.

He said as of the time of this update, 16 bags remain unclaimed, along with an assortment of loose belongings including prayer mats, books and clothing items. “The Kaduna State Government will continue to maintain detailed records of all items collected, including the con- tact details of victims or their representatives,” he said. He said the window is still open for the collection of the remaining items at the Ministry.

Like this: Like Loading...